News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Friday, March 17, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > FDA Approvals

      Dabrafenib-Trametinib Combo Approved for Pediatric Gliomas

      M. Alexander Otto, PA, MMS

      March 17, 2023

      The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved dabrafenib (Tafinlar) with trametinib (Mekinist) for children aged 1 year or older who need systemic treatment for low-grade gliomas that have a BRAF V600E mutation.

      The FDA also approved new oral formulations of both drugs for young children and others who cannot swallow the pills, according to an agency press announcement.

      Dabrafenib/trametinib is the first systemic therapy approved for frontline treatment of low-grade, BRAF-mutated pediatric gliomas, the FDA said.

      The combination was approved in June 2022 for adult and pediatric patients with unresectable or metastatic BRAF V600E-mutated solid tumors, but only after previous treatments.

      Approval for the new indication was based on an open-label trial that randomly assigned 73 children to receive dabrafenib/trametinib and 37 to receive carboplatin plus vincristine.

      Dabrafenib was given orally twice daily, and trametinib was given orally once daily. Children in the chemotherapy arm received a 10-week induction course followed by eight 6-week maintenance cycles.

      After at least 32 weeks of treatment, the overall response rate was 46.6% in the dabrafenib/trametinib arm compared with 10.8% in the chemotherapy arm. Progression-free survival was almost three times longer in the dabrafenib/trametinib arm: 20.1 months vs 7.4 months (hazard ratio, 0.31).

      However, at the interim analysis, there was no statistically significant difference in overall survival between the two arms. One death occurred in the chemotherapy arm, and none occurred in the targeted therapy arm.

      Low-grade gliomas are the most common pediatric brain tumor. BRAF V600 mutations are present in 15% to 20%. They are associated with less favorable responses to chemotherapy and poorer survival, according to a press release from Novartis, maker of both targeted therapies.

      "This new indication for Tafinlar+Mekinist is a potential new standard of care" for young patients with low-grade glioma that have BRAF mutations, Reshema Kemps-Polanco, the company's executive vice president of US Oncology, said in the press release.

      The most common adverse events with dabrafenib/trametinib in the trial were pyrexia (66%), rash (54%), headache (40%), vomiting (38%), musculoskeletal pain (36%), fatigue (31%), dry skin (31%), diarrhea (30%), nausea (26%), epistaxis and other bleeding events (25%), abdominal pain (24%), and dermatitis acneiform (23%).

      The more common grade 3 or 4 laboratory abnormalities were decreased neutrophil count (20%) and increases in alanine aminotransferase (3.1%) and aspartate aminotransferase levels (3.1%).

      The combination is administered until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity, FDA said.

      M. Alexander Otto is a physician assistant with a master's degree in medical science and a journalism degree from Newhouse. He is an award-winning medical journalist who worked for several major news outlets before joining Medscape. Alex is also an MIT Knight Science Journalism fellow. Email: aotto@mdedge.com.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.