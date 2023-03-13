News & Perspective
Univadis

      Monday, March 13, 2023
      Biden 2024 Budget Proposal Includes Billions for Cancer Moonshot

      Patricia McKnight

      March 13, 2023

      President Joe Biden's proposed 2024 budget, released last week, asks Congress for more than $2.8 billion in federal funding to support "Cancer Moonshot" — the initiative he relaunched last year with the aim of reducing the cancer death rate by at least 50% over the next 25 years.

      The president's budget proposal breakdown includes $1.7 billion to the Department of Health and Human Services to support dedicated Cancer Moonshot activities at a handful of departments and agencies, including the National Cancer Institute (NCI), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Food and Drug Administration.

      The budget also includes a $680 million investment toward Environmental Protection Agency programs that will reduce cancer-related environmental and toxic exposures as well as $360 million to the Department of Veterans Affairs to support cancer research and improve the delivery of cancer care.

      Efforts to enhance screening efforts are outlined in the budget as well, including $394.5 million in three CDC programs:

      • The Cancer Genomics program, which will increase the number of people referred to genetic counseling and testing;

      • The National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Programs, which will aim to improve breast and cervical cancer screening and diagnostic services for uninsured and underinsured women; and

      • The Colorectal Cancer Control Program, which will increase colorectal cancer screening rates.

      The budget puts funds toward preventable cancers, including $257.5 million for tobacco prevention and control efforts at the CDC and $15 million toward preventing and detecting HPV-related cancers such as cervical, head, neck, and anal cancers that could be prevented through HPV vaccination and early detection.

      Overall, the budget includes a total investment of $7.8 billion for the NCI that focuses on "new ways to prevent, detect, and treat cancer and other diseases," as well as an anticipated $2.5 billion for the Advanced Research Projects Agency on Health, according to a White House press release.

      Congress has until September to approve the budget.

