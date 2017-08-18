News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video New
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Business of Medicine
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Today on Medscape
Edition: ENGLISH
DEUTSCH
ESPAÑOL
FRANÇAIS
PORTUGUÊS
Sign Up It's Free!
Edition: ENGLISH DEUTSCH ESPAÑOL FRANÇAIS PORTUGUÊS
Register Log In

No Results

    Friday, August 18, 2017
    News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video New
    News & Perspective > State Health Alerts > New Hampshire State Health Alerts

    Human Case of Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV) in New Hampshire

    August 18, 2017

    Key Points and Recommendations:

    1. New Hampshire’s first human infection with Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV) in 2017 has been identified. JCV is an uncommon arboviral infection that is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito.

    2. Healthcare providers should consider mosquito-borne diseases, including JCV, West Nile Virus (WNV), and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in patients presenting with compatible clinical syndromes.

    3. Laboratory testing for mosquito-borne diseases can be arranged by calling 603-271-4496 during business hours or 603-271-5300 after hours. Testing information is also available at: https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/lab/documents/labrequisition.pdf.

    4. Healthcare providers should report suspected and confirmed cases of mosquito-borne diseases to the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at 603-271-4496 (after hours 603-271-5300).

    Background:

    The New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services (NH DPHS) has identified a human case of Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV) in an adult who resides in Hanover, NH. This individual became ill July 15, 2017 and probably acquired this infection in NH.

    JCV is a mosquito-borne pathogen that circulates widely in North America primarily between deer and a variety of mosquito species, but it can also infect humans. Reports of JCV in humans are rare, and most human illnesses are either asymptomatic or manifest with mild febrile illness. Moderate and severe central nervous system complications, including meningitis and encephalitis, can also occur. There is no specific treatment for JCV, and care is supportive until symptoms resolve.

    JCV was first detected in NH in May 2013. One additional human case occurred in November 2015. Nationally since the beginning of 2017, 14 cases of JCV have been reported. More information about the epidemiology of JCV in the U.S. can be reviewed in this journal article:

    https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4530766/

    Testing for JCV and other Mosquito-Borne Diseases:

    Laboratory diagnosis of mosquito-borne infections is through testing serum and/or cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) for virus-specific IgM and neutralizing antibodies (plaque reduction neutralization test). Laboratory testing for the mosquito-borne diseases WNV, EEE, St. Louis Encephalitis, Chikungunya virus, and Zika virus is available at the New Hampshire Public Health Laboratories (PHL). Testing for other arboviruses, including Powassan Virus and Jamestown Canyon Virus, is available at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Testing arrangements should be made in consultation with NH DPHS. Please call the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at 603-271-4496 (after hours 603-271-5300).

    For more information, including specimen collection instructions, please refer to: http://www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/arboviral/documents/arboguidelines.pdf.

    More information about how and when to report a suspected arboviral illness can be found in our earlier HAN: https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/alerts/documents/mosquito-2017.pdf.

    For additional information on mosquito-borne diseases:

    1. Information on arboviral illnesses and maps of recent activity can be found on the NH DHHS website: http://www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/arboviral/results.htm.

    2. The Centers for Disease Control, Division of Vector-Borne Infectious Diseases website: http://www.cdc.gov/ncidod/dvbid/arbor/index.htm.

    3. Fact sheets on WNV and EEE: http://www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/arboviral/publications.htm.

    4. Fact sheet on JCV: https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/documents/jamestown-canyon-virus.pdf.

    For any questions regarding the contents of this message, please contact NH DHHS Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at 603-271-4496 (after hours 603-271-5300).

    Comments

    3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE

    processing....

    Email This

    Find Us On

    Group 2 34A8E98B-62ED-4216-98D6-E986304F4C2E

    About

    About Medscape Privacy Policy Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center

    Membership

    Become a Member Email Newsletters Manage My Account

    Apps

    Medscape MedPulse News CME & Education

    WebMD Network

    WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate

    Editions

    English Deutsch Español Français Português
    All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2017 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.
    Medscape Video NEW Clinical. Captivating. Award-Winning.  Explore Now