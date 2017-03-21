News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Business of Medicine
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Today on Medscape
Edition: ENGLISH
DEUTSCH
ESPAÑOL
FRANÇAIS
PORTUGUÊS
Sign Up It's Free!
Edition: ENGLISH DEUTSCH ESPAÑOL FRANÇAIS PORTUGUÊS
Register Log In

No Results

    Tuesday, March 21, 2017
    News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy

    Clinician Insights

    Poll: 43% of Doctors Say Lying for Colleague Could Be Justified

    Marcia Frellick

    | March 21, 2017
     

    Most physicians and nurses in a Medscape poll said they would not lie to protect a colleague, though a substantial number felt peer pressure to do so.

    The poll followed a Medscape Medical News story about a South Dakota surgeon, Lars Aanning, MD, who reported last year that he had lied 15 years ago under oath about his partner's competence to protect him in a malpractice lawsuit. The jury ruled in the partner's favor, and Dr Aanning, 77 when he wrote the article and retired, said he has had regrets ever since.

    Degrees of Justifying Lies

    Of the 922 physicians who responded to the Medscape poll, from anesthesiologists and general surgeons to internists, 57% said lying to protect a colleague was never okay; 38% said it could be justified if it didn't harm the patient; and 5% said it could be justified even if sometimes it is not in the best interest of the patient.

    Nurses and advanced practice nurses were more decisive about the justification line for lying for a colleague. Of the 153 who responded to the poll, 82% said it is never justified, 17% said it could be justified but only if the patient isn't harmed, and 1% said lying could be justified even if sometimes it was not in the best interest of the patient.

    When the stakes were higher regarding lying under oath, more physicians and nurses said they could not justify lying.

    Would You Lie Under Oath to Protect a Colleague?

    Answer Physicians Nurses
    Yes 5% 2%
    No 71% 87%
    Unsure 24% 11%

     

    When the physicians were asked if they had lied to protect a colleague, nearly one in four (24%) answered that they had. Among nurses, 14% said they had.

    But very few in either group said they had asked a colleague to lie for them — 4% of the physician respondents and 1% of the nurses.

    Comments on the poll ranged from outrage to empathy, from those who said lying was a gray area to those who said it was never justified.

    One called lying for colleagues "medicine's dirty little secret."

    Pressure to Lie

    A provider from Cameroon listed as working in obstetrics/gynecology and women's health, who commented on the poll, explained that the moral dilemma is complicated in places such as Cameroon, with suboptimal conditions, equipment, and support.

    "Combined with the prospects of facing justice from a system laden with corruption, subjectivity and lack of due process, one may, regrettably, find oneself under enormous psychological pressure to come to the assistance of a colleague," the commenter wrote.

    In Dr Aanning's controversial op-ed piece in the Yankton (SD) County Observer, he wrote: "In essence, no supporting testimony from a defendant physician's colleagues can ever be deemed trustworthy, truthful or true — because those colleagues have essentially sworn an oath of loyalty to each other."

    Physicians' and nurses' responses to theMedscape poll show that most in both groups agree the peer pressure exists.

    Among physicians, 8% responded there was "an extreme amount" of peer pressure, 21% said there was "quite a bit," and 41% said there was "some" pressure.

    Among nurses, 5% answered "extreme," 22% said "quite a bit," and 47% said "some."

    Another commenter from obstetrics/gynecology and women's health said that reversing roles may help providers make the right choice.

    "We must also remember that today we are medical professionals — tomorrow we could be the patient. How would we feel then, when a doctor lies about their colleague's performance if we are at the receiving end of bad medicine/ethics/treatments?" the commenter wrote.

    For more news, join us on Facebook and Twitter

     
    Latest in Family Medicine/Primary Care
    [ CLOSE WINDOW ]

    Authors and Disclosures

    Journalist

    Marcia Frellick

    Freelance writer, Medscape

    Disclosure: Marcia Frellick has disclosed no relevant financial relationships.

    Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.
    Return to Article
    Post as:

    processing....

    Find Us On

    Group 2 34A8E98B-62ED-4216-98D6-E986304F4C2E

    About

    About Medscape Privacy Policy Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center

    Membership

    Become a Member Email Newsletters Manage My Account

    Apps

    Medscape MedPulse News CME & Education

    WebMD Network

    WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate

    Editions

    English Deutsch Español Français Português
    All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2017 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.