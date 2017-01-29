News & Perspective
﻿
    Sunday, January 29, 2017
    News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy

    Top Medical News from Across Medscape

    • Human Evolution May Be Lowering Academic AchievementDelayed child-bearing among those with genetic variations associated with higher education may be evolutionarily selecting against these traits, an Icelandic study found.
      Medscape Medical News, January 27, 2017
    • Eggs Not Linked to Increased Dementia, Alzheimer'sAdding to the egg debate, new research suggests that high consumption of eggs is not associated with memory disorders -- and moderate consumption may even increase cognitive performance.
      Medscape Medical News, January 27, 2017
    • Cognitive Decline in Women Starts MidlifeFor women, mental sharpness, particularly processing speed, begins to decline as early as age 50, a large, longitudinal study shows.
      Medscape Medical News, January 27, 2017

    Special Report

    Mammography Screening
    • The debate continues. How common is breast cancer overdiagnosis and how real are the benefits of screening? And how should patients be counseled?
    More »

    Business of Medicine

    • A Cure for the Documentation Blues This physician says that listening to certain types of music can help him plow through staggering amounts of documentation. What kind of music? The answer will probably surprise you.
      Medscape Business of Medicine, January 26, 2017
    • Is It Time to Retire the Hippocratic Oath? The traditional oath is conceptually so far removed from the realities of patient care that most doctors-to-be are now pledging to something else. Should we mourn its dwindling use, or is it overdue?
      Medscape Business of Medicine, January 25, 2017

    Medscape Editor-in-Chief

    • Eric J. Topol, MD Director, Scripps Translational Science Institute; Chief Academic Officer, Scripps Health; Professor of Genomics, The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California

