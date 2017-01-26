News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Specialty:
Today on Medscape
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Business of Medicine
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Today on Medscape
Edition:
ENGLISH
DEUTSCH
ESPAÑOL
FRANÇAIS
PORTUGUÊS
Log In
Sign Up It's Free!
Edition:
ENGLISH
DEUTSCH
ESPAÑOL
FRANÇAIS
PORTUGUÊS
Register
Log In
No Results
No Results
Thursday, January 26, 2017
News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
close
Please confirm that you would like to log out of Medscape. If you log out, you will be required to enter your username and password the next time you visit.
Log out
Cancel
Specialties
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Business of Medicine
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology-Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
OB/GYN & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Top Medical News from Across Medscape
Cancer Death Rates Down, but Big Variation Across US
Overall, death rates from cancer are down across the US, but large disparities in cancer-specific mortality rates still exist across the country.
Medscape Medical News
, January 25, 2017
Do Low-Carb Diets Cause Diabetic Ketoacidosis With SGLT2 Inhibitors?
The study is first to investigate the association of low-carb diets and "euglycemic DKA" reported in people with type 2 diabetes on SGLT2 inhibitors.
Medscape Medical News
, January 25, 2017
US Debut of 'New' Troponin Assay Signals Sea Change in Acute MI
Questions are swirling about the data used to gain approval of the new generation Elecsys assay, but "if it's as good as they say it is, it's going to be a beast," an expert says.
Heartwire from Medscape
, January 25, 2017
Bezlotuxumab Improves Standard Care in Recurrent C diff
Bezlotuxumab reduced the risk for recurrent Clostridium difficile infection vs placebo among patients receiving standard antibiotics in two phase 3 trials; safety data were similar.
Medscape Medical News
, January 25, 2017
First Institute Dedicated to Rare Diseases Opens in US
The Children's National Rare Disease Institute will focus exclusively on advancing the care and treatment of children and adults with rare genetic diseases.
Medscape Medical News
, January 25, 2017
She's Young, Has Breast Cancer, and He's Anxious
Little is known about the experience of partners of young adults who develop cancer. Turns out, the partners are subject to anxiety -- some more than others.
Medscape Medical News
, January 25, 2017
Fate of Lesser-Known Obamacare Benefits Not Known
As President Donald Trump takes the first steps toward his promised 'repeal and replace' of the Affordable Care Act, it's not clear what benefits -- if any -- will remain in a new law.
WebMD Health News
, January 25, 2017
Special Report
Mammography Screening
The debate continues. How common is breast cancer overdiagnosis and how real are the benefits of screening? And how should patients be counseled?
Debate: Does Screening Mammography Lead to Breast Cancer Overdiagnosis?
Mammography and Overdiagnosis: How to Explain to Patients?
What to Tell Patients About Breast Cancer Screening
More »
Business of Medicine
Is It Time to Retire the Hippocratic Oath?
The traditional oath is conceptually so far removed from the realities of patient care that most doctors-to-be are now pledging to something else. Should we mourn its dwindling use, or is it overdue?
Medscape Business of Medicine
, January 25, 2017
Doctors Named to 'Fraud Hall of Shame'
Eleven physicians committed criminal schemes to line their pockets--and they were caught.
Medscape Business of Medicine
, January 20, 2017
Inside Medscape
At Large at Medscape »
A Good-News Story in the Substance Abuse Field
Morning Report »
Morning Report: Liver Tests, Statins, Preventive Services
Slideshows »
Using Anti-obesity Drugs: Which Drug for Which Patient?
Mandrola on Medscape »
Estimating Risk/Benefit: Facts Are a Basic Requirement
Medscape Editor-in-Chief
Eric J. Topol, MD
Director, Scripps Translational Science Institute; Chief Academic Officer, Scripps Health; Professor of Genomics, The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California
Perspective
New ACP/AAFP Guideline for Pharmacologic Management of Hypertension
Dr Kenny Lin discusses the three major recommendations in a new guideline from ACP and AAFP on management of hypertension in adults over 60 years of age.
Georgetown University Family Medicine
New Drugs Seek to Further Improve Outcomes in Hepatitis C
Medscape Gastroenterology
Medscape Nurse Career Satisfaction Report 2016
Medscape Features Slideshows
Is Artificial Turf Endangering Athletes' Health?
Medscape Orthopedics
Most Popular
Choosing a Specialty: A Letter to a Medical Student
Updated Hypertension Guidelines Released by ACP, AAFP
The Relationships Between Golf and Health: A Scoping Review
Understanding How to Prevent and Treat Adverse Events of Fillers and Neuromodulators
Gut Flora Metabolite Seen to Predict Cardiac Events in Patients With ACS
Find Us On
Group 2
34A8E98B-62ED-4216-98D6-E986304F4C2E
About
About Medscape
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Advertising Policy
Help Center
Membership
Become a Member
Email Newsletters
Manage My Account
Apps
Medscape
MedPulse News
CME & Education
WebMD
Network
WebMD
MedicineNet
eMedicineHealth
RxList
WebMD Corporate
Editions
English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2017 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.
Close
This website uses cookies to deliver its services as described in our
Cookie Policy
. By using this website, you agree to the use of cookies.
close