News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
﻿
Specialty: Today on Medscape
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Business of Medicine
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Today on Medscape
Edition: ENGLISH
DEUTSCH
ESPAÑOL
FRANÇAIS
PORTUGUÊS
Sign Up It's Free!
Edition: ENGLISH DEUTSCH ESPAÑOL FRANÇAIS PORTUGUÊS
Register Log In

No Results

    Thursday, January 26, 2017
    News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy

    Top Medical News from Across Medscape

    • Bezlotuxumab Improves Standard Care in Recurrent C diffBezlotuxumab reduced the risk for recurrent Clostridium difficile infection vs placebo among patients receiving standard antibiotics in two phase 3 trials; safety data were similar.
      Medscape Medical News, January 25, 2017
    • She's Young, Has Breast Cancer, and He's AnxiousLittle is known about the experience of partners of young adults who develop cancer. Turns out, the partners are subject to anxiety -- some more than others.
      Medscape Medical News, January 25, 2017
    • Fate of Lesser-Known Obamacare Benefits Not KnownAs President Donald Trump takes the first steps toward his promised 'repeal and replace' of the Affordable Care Act, it's not clear what benefits -- if any -- will remain in a new law.
      WebMD Health News, January 25, 2017

    Special Report

    Mammography Screening
    • The debate continues. How common is breast cancer overdiagnosis and how real are the benefits of screening? And how should patients be counseled?
    More »

    Business of Medicine

    • Is It Time to Retire the Hippocratic Oath? The traditional oath is conceptually so far removed from the realities of patient care that most doctors-to-be are now pledging to something else. Should we mourn its dwindling use, or is it overdue?
      Medscape Business of Medicine, January 25, 2017
    • Doctors Named to 'Fraud Hall of Shame' Eleven physicians committed criminal schemes to line their pockets--and they were caught.
      Medscape Business of Medicine, January 20, 2017

    Medscape Editor-in-Chief

    • Eric J. Topol, MD Director, Scripps Translational Science Institute; Chief Academic Officer, Scripps Health; Professor of Genomics, The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California

    Find Us On

    Group 2 34A8E98B-62ED-4216-98D6-E986304F4C2E

    About

    About Medscape Privacy Policy Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center

    Membership

    Become a Member Email Newsletters Manage My Account

    Apps

    Medscape MedPulse News CME & Education

    WebMD Network

    WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate

    Editions

    English Deutsch Español Français Português
    All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2017 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.