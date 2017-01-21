News & Perspective
No Results
No Results
Saturday, January 21, 2017
Top Medical News from Across Medscape
At Women's March: Widespread Fear of Losing Access to Care
Physicians who marched said they worried about access to contraception, abortion, and other women's services -- and about clinicians' protection.
Medscape Medical News
, January 21, 2017
Trump Signs Order to 'Ease the Burden of Obamacare'
Soon after he was sworn in, President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders, including one that offers flexibility to states to create a more 'free and open healthcare market.'
Medscape Medical News
, January 20, 2017
Medical Groups' Priorities Differ for Trump's First 100 Days
Hopes include dumping the ACA but keeping the good parts, saving the Medicare innovation center, strengthening health supports for children, involving nurses in decision-making, and curbing the tweets.
Medscape Medical News
, January 20, 2017
Francis Collins, MD, to Stay On as NIH Director Under Trump
At first noncommittal, Dr Collins has accepted the offer to stay at his post, at least temporarily.
Medscape Medical News
, January 20, 2017
New Consensus on Hormonal Management in Women With Stroke
A multidisciplinary expert panel provides evidence-based recommendations on the lifelong management of pregnancy, contraception, and hormone replacement in women with previous stroke.
Medscape Medical News
, January 20, 2017
Use of Locum Tenens Physicians Keeps Growing
They can fill in while hospitals and groups seek permanent doctors or replacements; locum tenens physicians like the work's flexibility and high pay.
Medscape Medical News
, January 20, 2017
No Gain For Interval Training vs Standard Training Seen in HF
"Interval training might be a new remedy in the toolbox, a nice variation for those motivated, although it was not proved to be as effective as predicted from experimental and smaller clinical studies."
Heartwire from Medscape
, January 20, 2017
Special Report
When a Patient Reports a Penicillin Allergy
Patients who say they are allergic to penicillin test negative most of the time. What to do? Learn how to best evaluate and diagnose penicillin allergy.
Is This Patient Really Allergic to Penicillin?
Prescribers Have Poor Understanding of Penicillin Allergy
Testing for Penicillin Allergy Cuts Wide-Spectrum Antibiotic Use
Business of Medicine
Doctors Named to 'Fraud Hall of Shame'
Eleven physicians committed criminal schemes to line their pockets--and they were caught.
Medscape Business of Medicine
, January 20, 2017
Should Doctors Lie to Protect a Colleague?
A retired surgeon recently admitted he wasn't truthful under oath 15 years ago in a case involving his colleague. Was his behavior typical for physicians? Was it justifiable? Our readers weigh in.
Medscape Business of Medicine
, January 18, 2017
Inside Medscape
Using Anti-obesity Drugs: Which Drug for Which Patient?
Saving Lives: Team Management of High Blood Pressure
Medscape Lifestyle Report 2017: Race and Ethnicity, Bias and Burnout
Some Benefits of Sunlight May Be Independent of Vitamin D
Medscape Editor-in-Chief
Eric J. Topol, MD
Director, Scripps Translational Science Institute; Chief Academic Officer, Scripps Health; Professor of Genomics, The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California
Perspective
Morning Report: Liver Tests, Statins, Preventive Services
Dr Arefa Cassoobhoy highlights some of this week's most important medical news: new liver test guidelines, the underuse of statins in younger adults, and an update on preventive service rankings.
Medscape Internal Medicine
How Do Patients Choose a Surgeon?
Medscape Anesthesiology
Case: Probiotics for Ulcerative Colitis?
Medscape Gastroenterology
Reducing Postdischarge VTE Events After Surgery
Medscape General Surgery
Most Popular
Choosing a Specialty: A Letter to a Medical Student
Cannabis: Expert Report Details Health Effects -- Good and Bad
Updated Hypertension Guidelines Released by ACP, AAFP
How Pill Color Affects Drug Adherence
The Relationships Between Golf and Health: A Scoping Review
