Positive Results for neuroAD Device in Mild Alzheimer'sCombining transcranial magnetic stimulation and cognitive training, the system showed cognitive improvement with no reports
of serious adverse events or seizure, although only in patients with mild, not moderate, AD. The results have been submitted
to the FDA.
Sperm Banking: Buyer BewareLegitimate reasons for using a sperm bank exist. The technology is sound. But the industry is underregulated, and tragic mix-ups have occurred that your patients should be aware of, an ethicist says.