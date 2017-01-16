News & Perspective
    Monday, January 16, 2017
    • Feds Issue Final Rule on Sharing of Substance Abuse RecordsThe federal government has issued a final rule that makes data about a patient's substance use history more readily available to help with coordination of care but mandates privacy protection measures.
      Medscape Medical News, January 13, 2017
    • Study Links Stress-Related Amygdala Activity to Future CVD EventsAlthough further study is needed, the implications are that "eventually, chronic stress could be treated as an important risk factor for cardiovascular disease, one that is routinely screened for and effectively managed, similar to other major cardiovascular disease risk factors," researchers say.
      Heartwire from Medscape, January 13, 2017
    • Urine Test Can Determine If Diet Is HealthyTelling fibs about the quality of our diet may be about to get harder. Scientists in the UK say they've developed a simple test to show whether we've eaten a healthy meal or loaded up on junk food.
      WebMD Health News, January 13, 2017

    When a Patient Reports a Penicillin Allergy
    • Patients who say they are allergic to penicillin test negative most of the time. What to do? Learn how to best evaluate and diagnose penicillin allergy.
