    Wednesday, February 1, 2017
    Top Medical News from Across Medscape

    • Naltrexone Detoxification Improves Opioid TransitionA naltrexone-assisted detoxification program for patients dependent on opioids improves transition to extended-release naltrexone over a buprenorphine-based regimen, new findings suggest.
    Special Report

    Integrative Medicine - And All That's Related
    • Integrative medicine, alternative cancer treatment, chelation, low T...what do you need to know about the proliferation of these standalone clinics in medicine? Are they safe and effective?
    Business of Medicine

    • What Technology Changes Will Affect Your Practice Soon? Remote patient monitoring; predictive analytics; blockchain; virtual reality. Many new technologies are here--or coming--some more important than others to doctors. Here's a guide to which is which.
    • A Cure for the Documentation Blues This physician says that listening to certain types of music can help him plow through staggering amounts of documentation. What kind of music? The answer will probably surprise you.
    Medscape Editor-in-Chief

    • Eric J. Topol, MD Director, Scripps Translational Science Institute; Chief Academic Officer, Scripps Health; Professor of Genomics, The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California

