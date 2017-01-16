Study Links Stress-Related Amygdala Activity to Future CVD EventsAlthough further study is needed, the implications are that "eventually, chronic stress could be treated as an important risk
factor for cardiovascular disease, one that is routinely screened for and effectively managed, similar to other major cardiovascular
disease risk factors," researchers say.
Heartwire from Medscape, January 13, 2017
Urine Test Can Determine If Diet Is HealthyTelling fibs about the quality of our diet may be about to get harder. Scientists in the UK say they've developed a simple
test to show whether we've eaten a healthy meal or loaded up on junk food.