A Cure for the Documentation BluesThis physician says that listening to certain types of music can help him plow through staggering amounts of documentation. What kind of music? The answer will probably surprise you.
Medscape Business of Medicine, January 26, 2017
Is It Time to Retire the Hippocratic Oath?The traditional oath is conceptually so far removed from the realities of patient care that most doctors-to-be are now pledging to something else. Should we mourn its dwindling use, or is it overdue?