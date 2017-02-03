News & Perspective
Friday, February 3, 2017
Top Medical News from Across Medscape
DHA Supplements Linked to Less Progression to Alzheimer's
Researchers hope results of a new review of the current evidence will stimulate further studies of DHA in patients genetically at risk for Alzheimer's disease.
Medscape Medical News
, February 03, 2017
House Committee Debates Bills to Revamp Individual Insurance
Congressional Health subcommittee members debate proposed changes that would affect special enrollment verification, the age-rating ratio, and grace periods for monthly payments.
Medscape Medical News
, February 03, 2017
High Risk for CHD and Stroke in Patients With Thyroid Cancer
Undergoing total thyroidectomy and high doses of levothyroxine were associated with a higher risk for coronary heart disease and ischemic stroke.
Medscape Medical News
, February 03, 2017
Dueling Quarterback Diets: Matt Ryan vs. Tom Brady
It's a pretty good bet that NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Matt Ryan aren't eating anything close to what you're serving at your Super Bowl party for Sunday's big game.
WebMD Health News
, February 03, 2017
Travel Ban Sparks Worry, Opposition in Organized Medicine
Medical societies warn that Trump's temporary travel ban could inadvertently inflict systemic damage on medical education, research, and patient care.
Medscape Medical News
, February 03, 2017
Pooled Safety Data 'Reassuring' for Very Low LDL on Alirocumab
Neurocognitive events including memory loss were not increased in patients achieving sharp LDL reductions on the PCSK9 inhibitor, although cataracts were more common.
Heartwire from Medscape
, February 03, 2017
New Guidelines Update MDs on Childhood Obesity Management
New clinical-practice guidelines help clinicians strategize management approaches to the prevention and treatment of obesity in children and adolescents.
Medscape Medical News
, February 03, 2017
Special Report
Integrative Medicine - And All That's Related
Integrative medicine, alternative cancer treatment, chelation, low T...what do you need to know about the proliferation of these standalone clinics in medicine? Are they safe and effective?
Be Aware of Seven Questionable Clinics
Kratom: What We Know
Ketamine's Antidepressant Effects: New Insight
More »
Business of Medicine
Time to Let Dentists Give Flu Shots
Doctors may consider it a turf issue, but nurses already give flu shots in drug stores, and letting dentists, who see more patients than anyone else, do it is in the public interest, an ethicist says.
Medscape Business of Medicine
, February 2, 2017
What Technology Changes Will Affect Your Practice Soon?
Remote patient monitoring; predictive analytics; blockchain; virtual reality. Many new technologies are here--or coming--some more important than others to doctors. Here's a guide to which is which.
Medscape Business of Medicine
, February 1, 2017
Inside Medscape
Mandrola on Medscape »
A Career in Cardiology: Advice From an EP
Slideshows »
Matching the Right Diet to the Right Patient
From the CDC »
Preventing Disease Transmission in Dental Settings
Kris on Oncology »
Where Do We Stand With Lung Cancer Treatment for 2017?
Medscape Editor-in-Chief
Eric J. Topol, MD
Director, Scripps Translational Science Institute; Chief Academic Officer, Scripps Health; Professor of Genomics, The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California
Perspective
Women Physicians Who Changed the Course of American Medicine
In honor of National Women Physician Day, which falls on the 196th birthday of Dr Elizabeth Blackwell, Medscape brings you career highlights of some of the most inspiring women in the history of US medicine.
Medscape Features Slideshows
Morning Report: Sleep Apnea, Cervical Cancer, CV Risk in Gout
Medscape Internal Medicine
Preventing Pediatric Migraine: What Treatment Is Best?
Medscape Pediatrics
Making Cardiology Family-Friendly Helps Men and Women
theheart.org on Medscape
Most Popular
Fecal Transplants May Yield Lasting Benefits in Autism
US Patient Mortality Lower With Non-US-Trained Physicians
Residents Spend More Time on Computer Than With Patients
VTE Chemoprophylaxis Not Needed for 75% of Surgery Patients
Music and Meditation May Slow Cognitive Decline
