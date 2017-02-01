News & Perspective
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Top Medical News from Across Medscape
Senate Finance Committee OKs Tom Price, MD, for HHS Chief
The nomination of the orthopedic surgeon, who would be Trump's point person for repealing and replacing the ACA, now goes to the full Senate for a final vote.
Medscape Medical News
, February 01, 2017
Diabetes Patients Hit Back: File Suit Against Insulin Companies
Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi have been hit with a class-action lawsuit in the US accusing them of conspiring to keep insulin prices high.
Medscape Medical News
, February 01, 2017
Substantial or Modest? UK Breast Screening Cuts Deaths 21%
The United Kingdom's breast screening program is one of the world's largest, and a new analysis says it works. But how should the effectiveness be described?
Medscape Medical News
, February 01, 2017
Symptoms Reported by Patients Often Do Not Match Those in EHR
A study of eye symptoms finds a large disconnect between what patients report on a questionnaire and what is in their EHR. The findings have implications for big data studies and patient care.
Medscape Medical News
, February 01, 2017
President Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
The Colorado federal judge is a Constitutional "originalist," much like Justice Antonin Scalia was, but his positions on such issues as abortion are as yet unclear.
Medscape Medical News
, January 31, 2017
Naltrexone Detoxification Improves Opioid Transition
A naltrexone-assisted detoxification program for patients dependent on opioids improves transition to extended-release naltrexone over a buprenorphine-based regimen, new findings suggest.
Medscape Medical News
, January 31, 2017
Trump Vows to Speed Up FDA Approval, Cut Regs for Pharma
In turn, the president told pharma execs that drug prices must come down and drug manufacturing jobs must return to the United States.
Medscape Medical News
, January 31, 2017
Integrative Medicine - And All That's Related
Integrative medicine, alternative cancer treatment, chelation, low T...what do you need to know about the proliferation of these standalone clinics in medicine? Are they safe and effective?
Be Aware of Seven Questionable Clinics
Kratom: What We Know
Ketamine's Antidepressant Effects: New Insight
Business of Medicine
What Technology Changes Will Affect Your Practice Soon?
Remote patient monitoring; predictive analytics; blockchain; virtual reality. Many new technologies are here--or coming--some more important than others to doctors. Here's a guide to which is which.
Medscape Business of Medicine
, February 1, 2017
A Cure for the Documentation Blues
This physician says that listening to certain types of music can help him plow through staggering amounts of documentation. What kind of music? The answer will probably surprise you.
Medscape Business of Medicine
, January 26, 2017
Is Global Warming a Greater Threat to Health Than Nuclear War?
Two New Combination Injectable Drugs for Type 2 Diabetes
Matching the Right Diet to the Right Patient
Preventing Disease Transmission in Dental Settings
Sugar Is Not the New Tobacco, Despite What Some Say
The problem behind obesity is excess calories, not just sugar, and excess calorie consumption is stimulated by excess sweetness, Dr Mike Lean says.
Medscape Public Health
Colorectal Cancer in Young Adults: An 'Issue Screaming for Action'
Transcranial DC Stimulation: Ready for Use in Depression?
Sharing Genetic Data With Study Participants
Fecal Transplants May Yield Lasting Benefits in Autism
Be Aware of Seven Questionable Clinics
VTE Chemoprophylaxis Not Needed for 75% of Surgery Patients
Residents Spend More Time on Computer Than With Patients
Cognitive Decline in Women Starts Midlife
