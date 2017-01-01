News & Perspective
    Sunday, January 1, 2017
    News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy

    Top Medical News from Across Medscape

    • Financial Penalties Appear to Curb Excess ReadmissionsReadmissions of Medicare patients dropped significantly at penalized institutions for three targeted conditions after announcement of the Hospital Readmission Reduction Program in March 2010.
      Medscape Medical News, December 30, 2016
    • Positive Results for neuroAD Device in Mild Alzheimer'sCombining transcranial magnetic stimulation and cognitive training, the system showed cognitive improvement with no reports of serious adverse events or seizure, although only in patients with mild, not moderate, AD. The results have been submitted to the FDA.
      Medscape Medical News, December 30, 2016
    • Winter May Be Innocent in Christmas 'Holiday Heart'The syndrome was seen in New Zealand, where Christmastime is summertime, and where a study supported some theories about its actual cause and cast doubt on others.
      Heartwire from Medscape, December 30, 2016

    Special Report

    Practical Insulin Use in Primary Care
    • This interview series, moderated by Jay Shubrook, DO, a family physician and diabetologist, explores the many issues associated with use of insulin in the management of patients with type 2 diabetes.  
    More »

    Business of Medicine

    • Sperm Banking: Buyer Beware   Legitimate reasons for using a sperm bank exist. The technology is sound. But the industry is underregulated, and tragic mix-ups have occurred that your patients should be aware of, an ethicist says.
      Medscape Business of Medicine, December 29, 2016
    • Gear Up Now to Get Higher Medicare Payments in 2019 The meaningful use measures have been revamped as the Advancing Care Information requirements of MIPS. Here's how you can increase your payments by achieving the highest possible scores.
      Medscape Business of Medicine, December 29, 2016

