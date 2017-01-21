News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
﻿
Specialty: Today on Medscape
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Business of Medicine
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Today on Medscape
Edition: ENGLISH
DEUTSCH
ESPAÑOL
FRANÇAIS
PORTUGUÊS
Sign Up It's Free!
Edition: ENGLISH DEUTSCH ESPAÑOL FRANÇAIS PORTUGUÊS
Register Log In

No Results

    Saturday, January 21, 2017
    News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy

    Top Medical News from Across Medscape

    • Trump Signs Order to 'Ease the Burden of Obamacare'Soon after he was sworn in, President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders, including one that offers flexibility to states to create a more 'free and open healthcare market.'
      Medscape Medical News, January 20, 2017
    • Medical Groups' Priorities Differ for Trump's First 100 DaysHopes include dumping the ACA but keeping the good parts, saving the Medicare innovation center, strengthening health supports for children, involving nurses in decision-making, and curbing the tweets.
      Medscape Medical News, January 20, 2017
    • Use of Locum Tenens Physicians Keeps GrowingThey can fill in while hospitals and groups seek permanent doctors or replacements; locum tenens physicians like the work's flexibility and high pay.
      Medscape Medical News, January 20, 2017
    • No Gain For Interval Training vs Standard Training Seen in HF"Interval training might be a new remedy in the toolbox, a nice variation for those motivated, although it was not proved to be as effective as predicted from experimental and smaller clinical studies."
      Heartwire from Medscape, January 20, 2017

    Special Report

    When a Patient Reports a Penicillin Allergy
    • Patients who say they are allergic to penicillin test negative most of the time. What to do? Learn how to best evaluate and diagnose penicillin allergy.
    More »

    Business of Medicine

    • Doctors Named to 'Fraud Hall of Shame' Eleven physicians committed criminal schemes to line their pockets--and they were caught.
      Medscape Business of Medicine, January 20, 2017
    • Should Doctors Lie to Protect a Colleague? A retired surgeon recently admitted he wasn't truthful under oath 15 years ago in a case involving his colleague. Was his behavior typical for physicians? Was it justifiable? Our readers weigh in.
      Medscape Business of Medicine, January 18, 2017

    Medscape Editor-in-Chief

    • Eric J. Topol, MD Director, Scripps Translational Science Institute; Chief Academic Officer, Scripps Health; Professor of Genomics, The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, California

    Find Us On

    Group 2 34A8E98B-62ED-4216-98D6-E986304F4C2E

    About

    About Medscape Privacy Policy Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center

    Membership

    Become a Member Email Newsletters Manage My Account

    Apps

    Medscape MedPulse News CME & Education

    WebMD Network

    WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate

    Editions

    English Deutsch Español Français Português
    All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2017 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.